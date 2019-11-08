|
Wayne Albert Shaw
Wayne Albert Shaw passed away at the VA Hospice in Orlando Florida on November 4th, 2019. Wayne was born February 10th 1932 in Calhoun county Illinois. At 18 he entered the army and served as a clerk in the Korean war. After the army Wayne worked briefly as an aircraft assembly man while he put himself through mechanics school. He worked as a mechanic in Pike county, eventually operating his own shop in Nebo.
In 1966 Wayne moved with his family to Salmon Idaho where he worked for Quality Motors initially as a salesman and working his way up to general manager of the dealership. Wayne later moved his family to Hamilton Montana where he bought a new car franchise naming it Wayne Shaw Motors carrying GMC, Buick and Suburu vehicles. Wayne eventually moved back to Salmon Idaho where he purchased two insurance agencies and ran them until he retired.
In retirement Wayne initially purchased a home in Columbus New Mexico for a winter home and then later a home in Nebo Illinois. In Columbus Wayne served as commander for the local .
During his later residence in Nebo Illinois Wayne purchased land in Nebo and built and opened Buds Place, a convenience store, because he felt it was important that Nebo had a store. He briefly served on the Nebo town council.
Wayne was an avid car lover owning an extensive collection of classic autos in his retirement. He was also a life long member of the Salmon Idaho branch of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Idaho Shriners.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Wayne Leonard Shaw, his mother Mamie Shaw nee Tipsword, his sister Donna Pruitt nee Shaw and his brother Leo Shaw, all of Nebo Illinois.
Wayne is survived by his son, Wayne A Shaw Jr, a sister Viola Clendenny nee Shaw, a sister in law, Jeannie Shaw, and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne has several step children and step grandchildren through previous marriages that he was very fond of.
Wayne requested that there is no funeral or memorial service. His cremated remains will be scattered over the Idaho mountains in the spring of 2020
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019