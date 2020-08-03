Weldon "Jack" HolmesDeming - WELDON PERRY HOLMES, who was better known as Jack, age 92, passed from this life on July 29, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM with family by his side.Jack was born in Elksville, Illinois to Cecil John and Annie Laurie Holmes on February 24, 1928. He was a young boy when they moved across country to Deming, NM. During his high school years, he worked at the Deming Airport and later during WWII, being too young to join the service he worked as a "gopher" during the summers between 1943-45. He later worked with his father at the Oasis Gas Station. In the early 1960's Deming Motors was born and continued to be his work home for over 50 years. Jack was the ultimate car buff. He enjoyed working on cars and in his later years wished he could continue to "tinker".He married Billie Ernestine Hickson on January 5, 1949 in Deming, NM. They raised four children, Stephen Francis Holmes, Susan Carol Holmes, Jeffrey David Holmes and Jill Diane Holmes. Jack and Ernestine were married for 68 years.Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Alan Holmes, wife Ernestine, son Stephen and sister Shirley McClendon and her husband Wes. He is survived by daughter, Susan Rutland and husband Dean of Las Cruces, NM, son Jeff Holmes and wife Jesslyn of Phoenix, AZ, and daughter Jill Jared of Deming, NM. He is also survived by grandchildren Kelley Offutt Riha, Kevin Offutt, Kimberly Goforth Nidiffer and husband Ted, Melissa and Teryn Horton, Cheri Holcombe and husband Alan, Stephen Holmes and wife Sara and Jasandra Holmes. He has 12 great grandchildren with the 13th on the way.He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.In lieu of flowers family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jack's memory to The Children's Miracle Network, 205 West 700th South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101