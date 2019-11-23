|
William (Bill) Arthur Drummond
Austin, TX - William (Bill) Arthur Drummond passed away peacefully at his home in Austin, TX on November 19, 2019. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur E. Drummond and Jennie Ofelia Kopeytek, sister, Annette Marie Peterson, and his adopted son, Joseph F. Trujillo.
Bill is survived by his partner of 37 years, Tony Zapata, and two nephews, Art Peterson of Austin, TX and Doug Peterson of Glendale, AZ.
Bill was born on October 31, 1930, in Raton, New Mexico. Bill's father worked as a miner and was originally from West Virginia. He later moved to Colorado to take a job in the mines. While in Colorado, he met Jennie. Married, they later moved to Raton, New Mexico. Bill grew up in the New Mexico mining towns of Terrero and Santa Rita. As a child, Bill loved the outdoors and would spend countless hours hiking. He took his first job as a soda jerk at the age of 13 in Santa Rita.
After completing his GED, he joined the Navy. He was once stationed at Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo for two years. He had fond memories of his time in Cuba. After his service with the Navy, Bill returned to New Mexico to care for his aging parents. He later enrolled in New Mexico A&M (now New Mexico State) and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. While in college, he worked as a bartender in Old Mesilla. Bill taught for a several years as a mathematics instructor for the Deming, NM school district. He later decided to take a job as a counselor at a boys reformatory school. A few years later, he accepted employment with Ramada as a food and bar district manager. His employment with Ramada required extensive travel throughout the country. When assigned to Austin, Bill decided to make Austin his permanent home and retire. Restless, he enrolled in Austin Community College upholstery classes and later opened his own upholstery business, BeeCovered Upholstery, based in his home. Bill worked as an upholsterer for almost 15 years. After retiring from the upholstery business, Bill decided to volunteer at Doug's House, an AIDS hospice facility. Bill quickly bonded with patients, employees, and other volunteers. He was offered and accepted employment at Doug's House on a part-time basis and worked for over 11 years. Due to his declining health, Bill, regretfully, decided to retire.
Bill studied and practiced Tibetan Buddhism for the last 20 years of his life and was an avid reader on the subject. He was a member of the Austin Shambhala Center. He studied over the years with several renowned teachers and later became a student of Dzogchen Ponlop Rinpoche. Bill hosted a small study and practice group in his home for several years. His dharma friends regarded him as a teacher and loved him most for his example of compassionate service, his wit, and his clear insight into the Buddhist "science of mind."
Bill enjoyed travel and loved to cook. More importantly, he loved people. He enjoyed engaging in conversation, listening, and bringing a smile. Everyone that met Bill, loved him. He was a caring, gentle, and compassionate soul. He will be missed by all who knew him. We wish Bill the best on his next exciting adventure. We love you!!!
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2019