William Edward Goodbrake
{ "" }
William Edward Goodbrake

Ed was born on October 8, 1932 in El Paso, TX to William Henry and Victoria (Fuller) Goodbrake. He is survived by his wife, Joahn (Irwin) Goodbrake; daughters, Vicki (Tracy) Northington and Chris (Shawn) Morland; grandchildren Kaycee Edwards (Eric), Ryan Northington (Jessica) and Sydney Morland; and great-grandsons Bryson William and Carter Page Edwards and brother, Harold Goodbrake (Barbara).

Ed and Joahn met in elementary school in El Paso and were married on June 12, 1953.

Ed graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso in 1951 and went on to Texas A&M where he graduated in 1955 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. Following his time in the US Army Veterinary Corp., he returned to Deming to farm with his father-in-law J.B. Irwin (Elaine). Ed and Joahn went on to purchase their first farm from Leon Hurst and then their second farm from JD and Alene Smith. They farmed in Luna County for forty-two years before retiring to go on the road RVing for ten years. Ed and Joahn have spent the last two years near family in Corrales, NM.

Throughout the years, Ed enjoyed working with the Luna County 4-H and FFA as a SWNM Fair Assn. Director. He served on numerous local agriculture committees as Director and also served on the NM Dry Onion Commission (NMSU). He was proud of being selected the 1983 Luna County Conservation Farmer of the Year. Ed was a passionate fan of everything about his TA&M Aggies.

Graveside services will be held in Deming for immediate family members.

Memorial donations should be made to your favorite charity.




Published in Deming Headlight from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
