William Frank Bowman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Frank Bowman

Deming - William F. Bowman, 92, Deming resident passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Las Cruces.

Frank was born November 5, 1927 in Ontario, CA to Elby Frank and Edna Mary Bowman. Frank married Rose Marie Pottor on November 27, 1949. Together they raised two sons, Dave and Daniel Bowman. He served in the United States Navy from June 9, 1945 through August 14, 1946 in WWII, as well as serving his county in the United States Army from September 6, 1950 through September 5, 1953 in Korea. Frank and his wife, Rose owned Button Brand Quarter Horse Farm from 1971 to 1985. In 1980 they won the World Quarter Horse Championship in Oklahoma City, OK.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Daniel C. Bowman of San Jose, CA and Dave Bowman of Las Cruces, NM.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Elby and Edna Bowman and his wife, Rose Marie Bowman.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved