William Frank Bowman
Deming - William F. Bowman, 92, Deming resident passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Las Cruces.
Frank was born November 5, 1927 in Ontario, CA to Elby Frank and Edna Mary Bowman. Frank married Rose Marie Pottor on November 27, 1949. Together they raised two sons, Dave and Daniel Bowman. He served in the United States Navy from June 9, 1945 through August 14, 1946 in WWII, as well as serving his county in the United States Army from September 6, 1950 through September 5, 1953 in Korea. Frank and his wife, Rose owned Button Brand Quarter Horse Farm from 1971 to 1985. In 1980 they won the World Quarter Horse Championship in Oklahoma City, OK.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Daniel C. Bowman of San Jose, CA and Dave Bowman of Las Cruces, NM.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Elby and Edna Bowman and his wife, Rose Marie Bowman.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.