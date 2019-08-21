|
William "Bill" Franklin White
Deming - William "Bill" Franklin White, age 62, born in Detroit, Michigan, but resided in Deming, N.M for most of his life passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of Terry R. White and devoted father of Matthew J. White and William S. White. Bill was an Electrician by trade but a real comedian at heart. He could often be found making people laugh especially his grandchildren Dominic, Elijah, and Madelyn. Bill spent the last few years of his life in Upstate NY where his amazing sister Canice Fitzgerald helped to take care of him. Bill would often talk about how much the area reminded him of his childhood and how grateful he was to be surrounded by such beauty. Bill will be remembered for his caring and compassionate nature and the desire for those around him to be happy. Bill will greatly be missed by all.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 10AM, Saturday, August 17 at the funeral home 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601.
