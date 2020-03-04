|
William "Bill" R. Cushing
William "Bill" R. Cushing, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer. In November of 1969, Bill joined the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged from the Army he returned to Los Alamos, NM where he worked as an Iron Worker for 25 years. After retirement he moved his family to Montana where he enjoyed his love of hunting, fishing, and being in the great outdoors. In 2015, Bill and Gina moved to Deming, NM to be closer to their two grandkids. Bill married the love of his life Gina, in June of 1980, and in 1986 they welcomed their only son Casey and have spent the last 40 years enjoying life and loving each other. They enjoyed each other's company while traveling around the western part of the United States in their 5th wheel. He always enjoyed the sweet treats that Gina would make for him but a good piece of candy that torqued his jaws was his favorite! Bill was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed spending time with his family. Two of his greatest blessing were his grandkids who he loved with all of his heart and had a passion for spoiling. Madysen and Bradyn will always be the pride and joy of his life. Bill was a craftsman who was always piddling around in his shop, showing his son Casey how to weld and most importantly, making sure Casey put all of his tools back exactly where they went! He was a perfectionist and his perfectionist moto was "measure twice, cut once." He will be missed dearly but he will live on in our hearts. Bill is survived by his wife, Regina A. Cushing; his son, Casey J. Cushing and his wife Ashlee of Rio Rancho, NM; two brothers, Steven Cushing of CT and Barney Cushing and his wife Bonnie of MT; one sister, Peggy Espersen of NC; two grandkids, Madysen and Bradyn Cushing. A memorial service will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Pastor, Xavier Silva officiating. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusting care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020