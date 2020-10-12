Yolanda O. Aguilera
Deming - Yolanda O. Aguilera, 73, a resident of Deming, NM went to be with the Lord on October 6th, 2020. We were truly blessed to have an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose love was genuine. Her Love and Kindness touched so many lives and will be missed by all. Mom set an example of how a Godly woman should live. Her ultimate goal was that one day her soul be with her Lord and Savior. It gives us great comfort to know mom is now with our Heavenly Father. Mom's legacy now lives within us and our hope is that one day we too will be accepted into His Kingdom. Mom was a proud and dedicated member of New Life Apostolic Church, where she served many years as Dorcas President, Vacation Bible School teacher, Sunday School teacher and was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary Board. She also worked as an election clerk for Luna County and DPS cafeteria for many years.
Yolanda is survived by her loving husband, Jesse Aguilera of the home; one daughter, Cindy Pacheco (Alfred) of Deming NM; two sons, Mark Aguilera (Alma) of Deming NM and Jesse Aguilera Jr. (Veronica) of Las Cruces NM. Seven grandchildren; Matthew Aguilera, Isaiah Aguilera, Gabrielle Pacheco, Mark Aguilera Jr., Elaina Aguilera, Nathaniel Aguilera and Valerie Pacheco. One great grandchild Lillyana Dove Aguilera. Two sisters, Lucy Palumbo (Nick) and Anita Chavez (Victor). Three brothers, Felix Salazar (Natalia), Conrad Salazar (Debra) and Guadalupe Salazar (Marcie). She was preceded in death by her parents Jose Hernandez and Eloisa Salazar and also her niece Angelica Salazar.
We would like to thank everyone for your kind words and heartfelt thoughts and prayers. May God Bless you! Due to the pandemic, services will be reserved for the immediate family only. Funeral service will be live streamed on New Life Apostolic Church Deming YouTube channel and Facebook page. The funeral service live stream will begin at 10am on Thursday, October 15th.
Serving as pallbearers are Mark Aguilera, Jesse Aguilera Jr., Matthew Aguilera, Isaiah Aguilera, Mark Aguilera Jr. and Nathaniel Aguilera.
