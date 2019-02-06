Services
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Santa Clara Catholic Church
Ysidro Romero Caro Obituary
Ysidro Romero Caro, 89, a resident of Santa Clara, NM entered eternal rest Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born March 30, 1929 in Nonoava, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose Maria Caro and Remijia Romero Caro. He is survived by his loving wife Maria De La Luz Caro of the family home; two sons, Leo Caro of Arenas Valley; Antonio Caro and wife Pam of Denver, CO; one daughter, Maria De Los Santos and husband Frank of Gilbert, AZ; six grandchildren, Tyler, Erika, Leksi, Sydney, Miah, and Allison; one great grandchild; three brothers, Jose Maria Caro of Salt Lake City, UT; Carlos Caro and wife Elena of Pedernales, Chihuahua; Eloy Caro and wife Soledad of Nonoava, Chihuahua; one sister, Remijia Olivas of San Francisco de Borja, Chihuahua; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Ramon, Benny, Bernardino, and Juan Caro; one sister, Elodia Quezada. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 5 from 5-6pm with the holy rosary being recited by Ricky Sedillo at 6pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. On Wednesday, February 6 the funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 9:30am at Santa Clara Catholic Church with Father Robert Becerra officiating. Concluding service and interment will follow at Hurley cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Sedillo, Juan Quezada, Tyler Gonzales, Frank De los Santos. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 6, 2019
