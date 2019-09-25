|
|
Abel Waddill Cline, III (Tracy)
Abel Waddill Cline, III (Tracy) was born April 03, 1952, in Waxahachie, TX, to Abel W. Cline, Jr. and Jane L. Cline. He died August 28, 2019 at the age of 67 due to cancer. He was a longtime Denton resident. He is survived by David M. Fruth and family of Ponder and Pamela Fruth Sprabary and family of Denton whom he raised. One brother, David T. Cline and family of Lewisville. Seven sisters, Sally Cline, Martha Cline, Gretchen Cline, Amanda Cline and Virginia Cline Nelms and family all of Denton, Priscilla Cline Goin and family of Sanger and Kay Cline Crowe and family of Bowie.
A private Memorial was held September 08, 2019.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019