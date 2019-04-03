Addie Sue Palmore



Addie Sue Palmore of Denton passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born August 27, 1933 in Klondike, Texas to Claude Hall Edwards and Lola Myrtle Parks Edwards. She was married to Teddy B. Palmore on May 29, 1954 in their college church at Commerce, Texas.



She had a B. S. degree in Elementary Education and was certified in Library Science. She was President of the college Baptist Student Ministry. After marriage, she was a school teacher, Air Force wife, Bible teacher, and mother to three children: Carol, Tim and Cherie. She loved teaching the Bible wherever her husband's assignment took them. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was an excellent cook. At First Baptist Church Denton, she was president of the Women's Missionary Union, a teacher of International students, and a choir member. Sue was the church pianist for several churches and the jail ministry.



She loved being a grandmother to Joshua and Alicia Gonzalez, Brennan and Melanie Moreno, and Zachary and Gracie Palmore. In addition, she was great-grandmother to Danielle, Jace, and Larsyn Gonzalez, and Carter, Cohen, and Connor McLain. Surviving are her husband, Dr. Ted Palmore, Tim and Kathy Palmore, and Carol Gonzalez and Cherie and Tommy Moreno.



The family will receive family and friends from 10-11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the First Denton with funeral service beginning in the main sanctuary at 11:00 A.M. Dr. Jeff Williams will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.



"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her" Proverbs 31:28 Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary