Aileen G. (Moore) Virgin Newland was born September 11, 1926 near Oak Hill, Oklahoma to Ebba Jason Moore and Elsie (Beam) Moore. She died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at age 92.



She received her Vocational Nursing Training in Wichita Falls and worked at Bethania Hospital in Wichita Falls.



She spent the majority of her nursing career at the Denton State School in order to be near her daughter Eve JoEllen (Jodie) Virgin, a lifelong resident there.



She is preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers, 5 sisters, spouse and childhood sweetheart Ben Virgin, Sr. (Wichita Falls), son Benny Joe Virgin (Denton), former spouses Michael Wilburn (Denton), and Eldridge "Dean" Newland (Denton)



She leaves behind a daughter, Eva JoEllen "Jodie" Virgin (Denton), a grandson, Benjamin Jason Virgin (Denton) and granddaughter Jacinda Beth Virgin (Oakland, Calif), brothers Wesley Moore (Wichita Falls, TX, Jerald Moore (Roseburg, Oregon) and numerous nieces and nephews.



She enjoyed sharing stories about her childhood and what life was like during The Great Depression. She was a serious Christian who followed the ministry of Dr. Charles Stanley and tried to follow his 30 Life Principles. She did not fear death believing that her eternal home was with Jesus Christ and looked forward to her reunion with loved ones she would see again.



A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park, 1917 Archer City Hwy., Wichita Falls. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary