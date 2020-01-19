|
Albert "Al" Edward Owens died January 12, 2020, in Corinth, Texas after losing his battle with brain cancer.
Al was born on May 26, 1945 in Minden, Louisiana to James Thomas and Ora Lee (Suggs) Owens. He graduated from Homer High School where he enjoyed playing football. Al was a skilled tradesman and eventually obtained his Master Electrician License. Al loved spending time with his grandchildren, home improvement projects, working in his yard, and LSU football.
Al is survived by his son Justin Owens; grandchildren Madison, Morgan, and Garrett; great-grandson Grayson; nephews Rick Owens and Bryant Griffin; and nieces Kim Nelson and Jodie Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents James Thomas and Ora Lee Owens, and brothers James Thomas Owens, Jr. and Richard Suggs Owens.
A memorial service is planned for 1:00 pm on Wednesday January 22, 2020 in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel, 705 N. Locust in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020