Albert Frank Schilleci
Albert Frank Schilleci, 84, of Aubrey, Texas passed from this life into eternal life on September 18th, 2019 at 7 pm with his children by his side.
Al was born on January 23, 1935 and was the only child to Charles and Annie Schilleci in Birmingham, Alabama.
Growing up, he was the smallest athlete on the field. He was also the fastest and the most handsome at John Carroll High School. Al had a circle of friends that he went to grade school and high school with that he had maintained his entire life. His friends were his family. Their families were his family.
After graduating from John Carroll High school (Birmingham, Alabama) in 1952, Al opted for a life of service. He decided to study for priesthood at a Catholic Seminary for 18 months before enlisting in the US Navy and earning his Navy Wings of Gold 2 years after his enlistment. He was a Lt. Commander in the US Navy for 3 out of his 12 years of service.
He flew 102 missions in a McDonald Douglas A1H Skyraider off the Bon Homme Richard in one tour in Vietnam in 1965-66. He was the 1st naval pilot who landed on an aircraft carrier "dead- stick". He flew a total of six aircraft during his tenure with the US Navy. He was also an accomplished hot air-balloon pilot and enjoyed sky-diving.
He married Ruth (Liz) Howell Clark, his wife of 40 years in 1960 in Rhode Island. Together they raised 6 children. As a military family, they relocated several times making more lifelong friends at every stop.
Following his naval career, Al worked 28 years as an American Airlines Pilot. Ten of those 28 years he was a Captain.
Following his retirement, he continued a life of service by volunteering his time to his community of Aubrey and his grandchildren. He served on the Mustang Water Board as President and served on the Aubrey Area Youth Sports Association board. He also served the Republican Party in 2 elections. He loved to travel, play golf, rarely missed any of his grandchildren's sporting events and valued his physical fitness.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Liz Clark Schilleci, daughter Suzanne Schilleci, son Mark Schilleci and grandson Matthew Davis.
He leaves behind four children; son Peter and Dell Schilleci of Las Vegas, NV; son Paul and Rosemary Schilleci of Denton, TX; daughter Pamela and Mark Davis of Aubrey, TX and son Michael Schilleci of Kaui, Hawaii. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren and countless nieces and nephew's of family friends who knew him as "Uncle Al".
Al was a happy and humble man who requested the absence of a funeral. There is a private family party in his honor and the Schilleci family is requesting that any family, friends or loved ones who would like to honor his memory to email [email protected] with any memories you have of him (good or bad) in lieu of flowers or cards.
His life is cherished and he is forever loved and missed.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019