Alberta Ruth Lawson



Alberta Ruth Lawson, 84 years of age, passed peacefully after being anointed in Christ on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The Village at Valley Creek Memory Care in Denton, TX.



Memorial Service to honor Alberta's life at Open Range Cowboy Church, Krum, TX on May 18, 2019 at 4 pm. Alberta will have a funeral in St. Ann, Missouri on June 21, 2019.



Memorials may be made to the .



Alberta was born September 12, 1934 in Farber, Missouri to the late Frank and Mary Ellen Nodler Haiducek. She married the late Richard J. Lawson on October 2, 1954 and six children were born from this union. The family moved to St. Louis in 1957. She was a school bus driver for 25+ years.



Alberta loved to quilt and spend time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her."



Alberta is survived by 5 of her children, Jim(Teresa), Richard (Kathy), John (Chris), Tom(Judy) Lawson and Ruth (Frank) Kesselring, 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Leake, Teresa(Ray) Vahlkamp, and Joseph (Verda) Haiducek.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Larry, 4 sisters, Elizabeth Sullivan, Roberta Morris, Rose Tully, and Dorothy Haiducek, 4 brothers, John, Albert, Martin and Henry. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary