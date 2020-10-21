1/1
Alice Lynne Cleveland
1932 - 2020
Alice Lynne Cleveland

Beloved wife and mother Alice Lynne Cleveland, 87, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020. She was born November 22, 1932, daughter of Mary Alice Blue and Reuben Cole Spell. She grew up on her family's farm in Josephine, Texas. Lynne attended the Girls Industrial College, now Texas Woman's University, Denton, Texas. In December 1949 she met the love of her life, Austin Cleveland, and they married five months later. Lynne and Austin celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary June 9, 2020. Lynne was a member of Saint Lukes United Methodist Church of Haltom City. She was a highly skilled seamstress and enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and antiquing.

Lynne is survived by her husband Austin Cleveland; daughters and son-in-laws, Alice and Larry Bien, Susan and Marc Anduss; grandchildren, Ashley Carney, Chase Cleveland, Cory Cleveland, Stephen Bien, Alexander Anduss, Sarah Anduss and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, David Bruce and Becky Cleveland, her parents, Mary and Reuben Spell; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Annie Cleveland; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jeanne and Jean Edgington; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Ted Wells; and sister-in-law, Virginia Cleveland.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Texas Home Health Hospice Care of Denton for the wonderful care their loved one received. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery under the direction of Forest Ridge Funeral Home, North Richland Hills, Texas.

www.forestridge-fh.com


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
10:15 AM
Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
