Alma Faye Cross



Alma Faye Cross, 88 of Aubrey, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Baylor Heart Hospital in Denton. She was born October 15, 1930 in Crossroads, TX to Morris Sims and Vera Sitz Sims.



Alma attended Aubrey Public Schools and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Krugerville. She retired from Victor Equipment where she worked in the Shipping and Receiving Department. Alma married J.C. "Booter" Cross on March 9, 1949 in Denton.



The family will be at the First Baptist Church of Krugerville for visitation Friday, March 29th from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 P.M. with the Rev. Sam Redfearn officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery on HWY 720 in Aubrey.



Alma is survived by her husband "Booter" Cross of Aubrey, daughters, Kathy Bellar and husband Ronnie of Thackerville OK, Carolyn Howell and husband Cotton of Granbury TX, son, Eddie Cross and wife Melinda of Aubrey, sisters, Laverne Watkins and Berniece Wardlaw of Denton, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jimmie Cross, sister, Leta Brown, brothers, Orville Sims and Alvin Sims. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary