Alta George Wilkins
ALTA GEORGE WILKINS, passed peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her daughter's home in Denton after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born at home in Green Valley Texas on Jan 29, 1932 the 4th child of Bill and Stella George.
She became a Beautician and had her own shop in Krum and one in Argyle, Texas. She also worked at Anita's beauty shop in Irving Texas for over 20 years and at Victor Equipment in Denton Texas. It was while going to beauty school that she met her husband of 40 years Wayne Wilkins. They made their home in Irving and then in Argyle, Texas. Where they raised their only child Tammi Lou.
Alta was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Her greatest joy was seeing her family obey the gospel.
Alta is survived by her daughter, Tammi Lou Love and Son in law, James Love, grandsons, Jarred Love and wife Heather, Jordan Love and wife Bailey, great grandson, Jonas Love and her sister, Stella Barton and husband Troyce, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, parents Bill and Stella, brothers Harold, Merle and Chester George and sister, Marie Bradshaw.
Family visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. both will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors with Minister Terry Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
A special thank you to the caring staff at VNA Hospice, our friends and family for the loving support.
Donations may be made to Lake Dallas High School Theater Department ? Jordan Love Director.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 28, 2019