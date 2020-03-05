|
Alvin Meryle (Andy) Anderson
Alvin Anderson, age 93, left us on March 3rd, 2020. Andy, as everyone called him, joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating high school. He fought in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Upon returning home after the war, he met his wonderful wife of 73 years Freddie Mae Mosley.
Andy is survived by his wife Freddie Anderson of Denton, TX, two daughters Rhonda Cundall and husband Aaron of Denton, Melissa Stults and husband Steve of Archer City, grandchildren, Christina Camp Hardy, Allison Hardy, Tammy Goodenow Coker and husband Josh, Matthew Stults and wife Mary, Jamie Krenek and husband Matthew, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for children, 2222 Wilborn Street, Dallas, Texas 75219 or Disabled American Veterans 8630 Thurgood Ln., Dallas, TX 75238 (DAV.org).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020