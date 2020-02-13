Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Switzer Park
101 Freese Drive
Sanger, TX
Alvin Wayne Ridings Jr.


1962 - 2020
Alvin Wayne Ridings Jr. Obituary
Alvin Wayne Ridings Jr

Alvin Wayne Ridings Jr, 57, of Denton TX passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020. Alvin was born on May 7th, 1962 in Fort Worth TX to Alvin and Fay Ridings. Alvin is survived by his father Alvin W. Ridings Sr. Of Chico TX, Brother Andy Ridings and wife Melissa Ridings of Boliver TX, brother Alvin Lee Ridings of Denton TX, sister Judy Smith and husband Mike of Slidell TX, sister Kathy Velasquez and husband Joe of Leander TX, aunts Carol Upchurch, Billie Upchurch, and Janet King, Uncle Jesse King, and many nephew, nieces, and friends. He is proceeded in life by his mother Fay Ridings.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at Switzer Park 101 Freese Drive Sanger TX
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
