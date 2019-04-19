Home

Ambrose Delcambre
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Eakins Cemetery
Ponder, TX
Ambrose 'Butch' Delcambre III, 77, of Justin passed away on April 17, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1942 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Ambrose and Dorothy Rhea (Molloy) Delcambre.

He is survived by his wife, Nina of Justin, sons, David Delcambre of Ponder and Scott Delcambre of Ponder, daughter, Theresa Dillard of Sanger, grandchildren, Gavin, Cole and Keely. He is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Kevin Dillard and sister, Gail Harvey.

A Graveside service will be held at Eakins Cemetery in Ponder, Tx. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019
