|
|
Amy R. Boydstun
Amy R. Boydstun passed away on July 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 15, 1976 to Reynaldo Tafolla and Virginia Guajardo Teague, in Mineral Wells. Amy worked for Boeing Corinth and Labinal Denton for 15 years. She married the love of her life, Charles DeWayne Boydstun, Jr. on March 15, 2019 in Denton.
Survivors include her husband, DeWayne; two sisters, Carol Tafolla and Desirae Boyd and husband Aaron; mother and step-father, Virginia and Glenn Teague; step-sisters, Denise S. Teague and Wendy D. Mills; beloved nephews, Skylar McLaughlin and wife Caitlyn and Jaxon Boyd; 3 grandnephews, Nicholas, Greyson and Dakota McLaughlin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Rosary will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home with visitation until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mineral Wells.
"Fly with the Angels, Amy!"
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 11, 2019