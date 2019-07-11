Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
(940) 325-4422
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Mineral Wells, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Boydstun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy R. Boydstun


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy R. Boydstun Obituary
Amy R. Boydstun

Amy R. Boydstun passed away on July 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 15, 1976 to Reynaldo Tafolla and Virginia Guajardo Teague, in Mineral Wells. Amy worked for Boeing Corinth and Labinal Denton for 15 years. She married the love of her life, Charles DeWayne Boydstun, Jr. on March 15, 2019 in Denton.

Survivors include her husband, DeWayne; two sisters, Carol Tafolla and Desirae Boyd and husband Aaron; mother and step-father, Virginia and Glenn Teague; step-sisters, Denise S. Teague and Wendy D. Mills; beloved nephews, Skylar McLaughlin and wife Caitlyn and Jaxon Boyd; 3 grandnephews, Nicholas, Greyson and Dakota McLaughlin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Rosary will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home with visitation until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mineral Wells.

"Fly with the Angels, Amy!"
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now