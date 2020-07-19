AmyJo Claudette Ayers
AmyJo Claudette Ayers, age 57, went to see her father, sister, friends, and her Lord on July 14, 2020.
She was born on January 17, 1964, to Gloria Claudette Martin Ayers and her deceased father, USCG retired Chief, Joseph W. Ayers, in Battle Creek where her father was stationed at the time.
AmyJo being a military child, she attended many schools in Marysville Michigan, Port Aransas Texas, Denton Texas and Aubrey Texas.
She met her husband Leroy Fuentes while in Denton. They got married October 10, 1986 in Denton. Leroy chose an old Peruvian custom when they married, he took her last name making him Leroy Ayers. AmyJo had also worked many years in the medical field in Denton.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy, son, Jonathan (Alex) Ayers of Port Huron, son, Joseph (Kimber) Ayers, 2 grandchildren, James and Emma of Denton, Texas, brother, David (Marsi) Ayers of Arlington, Texas, nephews, Jake and Jarred Ayers and niece, Jordan Ayers. AmyJo is also survived by her mother, Gloria Claudette Ayers of Port Huron.
AmyJo was preceded in death by her father, USCG retired Chief Joseph W. Ayers in January 2011 and her sister, Kristy Lynn Ayers on October 6, 2019.
Around February 2006, due to many health problems, the doctors in Denton, Texas told AmyJo's family they would not have long with her. God had intervened, even though she had many health issues, He let her family have her until now.
Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
