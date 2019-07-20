|
|
Andrew Carson
Andrew Carson passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born February 25, 1969 in Richmond, California to Frank Carson and Sally Brougham Carson Kennedy. He was a 1987 graduate of Acalanes High School. Right after high school he joined the Marine Corps serving from 1987 to 1991. Once home, Andrew received his nursing license and married Laura Steffensrud Carson. He had three beautiful daughters, Emily, Ava, and Isabella who were the most important part of his life.
Andrew was a well-respected nurse working in the emergency room, cath lab, and as a certified flight nurse. Above all these things, Andrew was a devoted father.
Andrew is survived by his wife Laura and three daughters Emily, Ava and Isabella, father Frank Carson, mother Sally Kennedy, sister Christine Carson Koehne, and brother Martin Carson. Additionally he leaves behind many extended family and friends who love him dearly.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 20, 2019