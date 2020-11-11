Andrew (Pop) Mobley
Andy Mobley, formerly of Flower Mound, TX slipped the bounds of Earth and joined His Heavenly Father on Nov. 4, 2020. Andy enjoyed 68 years on His "good earth," and shared 46 of those years with the love of his life and best friend, Sue Cathey Mobley. Together, they raised the "apples of their eyes", daughter, Joy Beth England (Mark), son, USAF Lt. Col. Gentry Mobley (Cassidy). To his 8 beloved grandchildren, he was simply "Pop", the grandfather who could do anything: Hannah, Caleb, Hudson, Emmy, Asher, Josiah, Miri, and Isaac.
During his career in various positions, he took great pride in any and all tasks in which he was often honored for his hard work and integrity. But his greatest pride was his deep faith and belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Andy would gladly tell the story of his faith to family, friends and strangers, and with his story, he touched so many, many lives in such positive ways. You should hear the one about when he went to Heaven in 2015 for a short stint.
Andy's other "love" was music, especially sitting around with friends and family and his guitar. He spent many years on worship teams at various churches. Who hasn't heard him lift his voice in celebration of "Amazing Grace" to the tune of "House of the Rising Sun?"
Andy and Sue spent the last several years as full-time RVers, living their life as "workampers," most recently at Yogi Bear Park in Waller, TX. They shared countless evenings around the campfire sharing stories of life, love and faith, with hundreds of fellow campers that they met from around the USA and students from around the World. Those times formed close, dear, and lasting friendships.
In the last eight years, Andy showed his superpowers as he dealt with open heart surgery, cancer and its treatments, and an almost fatal fall with many serious surgeries because of it. His Spirit was never dampened, he never complained, he never gave up, showing the rest of us his fighting nature earning him the title, Superman, to his family and friends.
A "Tribute to Andy" will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday , November 21, 2020 at Grace Church, 4740 Western Center Blvd, Haltom City, Texas 76137.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stinger St., Brenham, Tx. 77833. 979-836-3611 and online condolences may left at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Andy's name to the worthy https://woundedwarriorproject.org