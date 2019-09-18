|
Ann Elizabeth
"Bitsy" Hinkel
Ann Elizabeth "Bitsy" Hinkel passed in peace September 11, 2019, with her family by her side in Denton, Texas.
A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be held on September 21, at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Good Samaritan Society Denton Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive, Denton, TX 76201. Per Elizabeth's wishes, a cremation will take place with inurnment in the Columbarium of Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
Elizabeth was born April 16, 1938 in Hays, Kansas to Arthur Lawrence and Anne Elizabeth Reed. She graduated from Ellis High School and the University of Kansas School of Nursing where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. In October of 1960 she met the love of her life, Roy Cooper Hinkel and they were married June 4, 1961. She was a devoted mother to three children, had a passion for cooking and good food, socializing, playing bridge, reading, and sewing but most of all she loved her family. She was a philanthropist, an active member of P.E.O. and faithful member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
She will be missed dearly by her surviving family. In addition to Roy, her loving husband of 58 years she is survived by her son Reed Hinkel and his wife Teresa of Round Rock, Texas; son Larry Hinkel and his wife Angela of Milton, Georgia; and daughter Anne Shannon and her husband Jay of Corinth, Texas. Elizabeth is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her brother Lawrence Mackenzie Reed of Hays, Kansas.
Condolences may be sent to 2500 Hinkle Drive #32N, Denton TX 76201. If desired, memorials may be made to St Andrews Presbyterian Church or P.E.O. Foundation c/o address above or online donations.peointerational.org
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019