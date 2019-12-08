|
Ann Jay Cole
Ann Jay Cole, 63, a lifelong resident of Denton, passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born to Walton and Elsie (Frederick) Jay on December 4, 1955. Ann graduated from Denton High School in 1975. Ann's zest for life afforded her many friends, who will remember her tenacity, generous heart, and beautiful presence. Ann enjoyed being outdoors to camp, hunt, fish, tend her flowers, and care for her animals. Ann loved the Lord, who guided her through life's greatest challenges, including winning a tough fight against breast cancer. Ann was a faithful friend and aunt, who also shared her time volunteering with numerous organizations in Denton.
Preceded in death by her father Walton Jay, Ann is survived by her mother Elsie Jay of Denton, her brother, Emmett Jay and his wife Janet Jay of Denton, her sister, Monty Harp of Denton, her niece, Whitney Thomas and her husband Carl Thomas of Dallas, her nephew, Micheal Harp of Denton, and her ex-husband Jim Cole of Denton.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ann's life at a memorial service at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Wednesday, December 11 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Ann's memory to the Denton Lion's Club
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019