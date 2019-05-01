Resources More Obituaries for Ann Enos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Reban Enos

Ann Reban Enos, age 83, passed away peacefully April 7, 2019, as a result of dementia. Born January 29, 1936, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she was the eldest of three daughters of Maurice and Mabel (Peggy) Drilling, Ann spent her earliest years playing with her sisters and friends, presenting performances for neighbors, perfecting her ballet and tap dancing skills, sledding on nearby hills, ice skating on Woods Lake, and enjoying the blue water and white dunes of Lake Michigan. Her loves of family, nature, and performance ran as deep currents throughout her life.



Ann graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School and received her certification from Bronson Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She stretched her wings in the summer of 1958, traveling by train to be a camp nurse for Camp Fire Girls near Idaho Springs, Colorado. At Michigan State University, she met her first husband Milan Reban and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1960. Daughter Alicia was born in Lansing, and in 1967 the family moved to Denton, Texas, where they soon welcomed daughter Milena.



Starting in 1972, she worked at the Center for Studies in Aging at North Texas State University, and she received her Master's Degree in Sociology in 1974. She served as Program Coordinator and Research Director of CSA before joining the Texas Institute for Research and Education on Aging at the University of North Texas. She became an adjunct professor and lecturer and authored numerous chapters and papers, sharing her expertise with future generations of nursing home administrators and health professionals.



Ann received her second Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington and certification as a Gerontological Nurse Practitioner in 1986. She developed the Gerontological Assessment and Planning Process (GAP) in 1987 and served as GNP on the GAP interdisciplinary team at the UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth. As part of her research and community engagement, Ann co-wrote the initial vision and grant for what would become SPAN (Service Program for Aging Needs) in Denton County, supporting the Interagency Council of Community Services. She was Project Director for Seniors for Childhood Immunization and served on the project planning team for the "Denton Respite Care Project," which became Denton's first adult day care center.



After a wonderful 11-year courtship, Ann married Richard Enos in 1999. Together they enjoyed RV trips, Campus Theater productions, adventures in Europe, and visiting Dick's family in Hawaii, as well as time with family and their beloved grandchildren in Round Rock, Reno, San Angelo, and St. Paul. Her passions of travel, gardening, reading, birding, and cooking continued as long as they could.



As the new century started, Ann's health began to decline, slowly robbing her family and friends of her warm and beautiful presence, and she of theirs. In 2013 she moved to a memory care facility in Round Rock, Texas, where she was quite content. She tap danced and sang and smiled until she could no more.



Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Enos. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Gale Myers and her sister Retha Jane Woods. She is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Alicia Reban and John Sherman and daughter and son-in-law Milena and Clark Thompson, her step children Craig Enos, Gary and Adra Enos, and Marnie Carroll, and her grandchildren Hayden and Emerson Sherman, Annika and Siri Thompson, Ronnie and Natalie Enos, Grace and Bryanna Dirickson, and Madeline Carroll.



A gathering on the UNT campus honoring Ann's contributions will take place this fall. Her final resting place will be with generations of family at the South Martin Cemetery in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts for Aging and Alzheimer's Research may be made to the University of North Texas Health Science Center Foundation through "Give to our Research and Outreach" at https://www.unthsc.edu/outreach/institutional-advancement/giving-to-unthsc/ or UNTHSC Foundation, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd., EAD 802, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from May 1 to May 5, 2019