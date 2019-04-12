Anna Faye Hudgens



Anna Faye Hudgens, 86, of Denton passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Denton. She was born in Cleburne, Texas November 29, 1932 to Jimmie and Ethel Hudgens. Anna graduated from Cleburne High School, B.A. from the University of North Texas, and M.S.W. from Louisiana State University. She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers, and a life member of the North Texas Alumni Association. She was recognized by Who's Who of American Women and Notable Women of Texas. Ann was a member of First Baptist Church in Denton.



Anna worked thirty years for the Department of Human Services in Cleburne, Lubbock, Waco, and Austin. After retirement she cared for her parents in Cleburne and then moved to Denton. In Austin in 1982 she began to work through her church with international students and continued that in Denton. Anna developed a special love for Asian students and assisted many in English skills as well as assisting with help in completing their advanced degrees. She has many international friends who have returned to Denton to visit her, and Anna visited many of them in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. She made six trips to China teaching English to college professors and students. She gave her testimony about her faith in Jesus Christ to many.



Anna is survived by brother Derv Hudgens (wife Wanda). Tom Hudgens (wife Carla), sister-in-law Dorothy Hudgens, nieces and nephews, and special grandchildren, She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frank Hudgens.



A visitation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the chapel of Denton Good Samaritan Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive in Denton with a celebration of her life at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 1:00 at Green Acres Memorial Park in Cleburne, TX.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gideon's International, Lottie Moon Foreign Missions offering, or The Ronald McDonald House.



A special thanks to all the staff of Denton Good Samaritan Village who lovingly cared for Ann for the last six years and to caregiver Ruth Kimbrough who was her scribe to write to all her friends.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019