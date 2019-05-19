|
ANNA (SACKINSKY) TOSIC
Anna Wanda Tosic, age 100, passed away March 15, 2019, at Selah Ridge Residential Home, Denton Texas.
Born in Library, PA and raised with her four brothers, Felix, Stanley, Anthony, Chester and sister Helen (Bishop). Anna married John Tosic in 1938 and raised their five children in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, PA. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. When John retired from the coal-mining industry, they traveled the United States, including Hawaii, for their 50th wedding anniversary. After John's passing in 1998, Anna lived in Cary, NC and Pittsburgh, PA near sons Robert and Thomas until 2009. She then moved to North Texas to be near her daughter Donna and extended family.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Robert, Pittsburgh, PA; Thomas, White Sulphur Springs, MT; Daughters, Donna, Keller, TX; Karen, Jacksonville, FL; 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
PRECEDED IN DEATH: HUSBAND John, 1998; SON James, 2016; GRANDSON, Jack Kearney, 1986
COMMITTAL SERVICE: Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pleasant Hills, PA, May 11, 2019 11AM
MASS OF INTENTION: St. Mark Catholic Church, Argyle, TX, May 26, 2019 at 4PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 19, 2019