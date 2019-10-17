Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Chapel at Good Samaritan Society Lake Forest Village
3901 Montecito Drive
Denton, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle Hiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle Devereaux Hiley


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annabelle Devereaux Hiley Obituary
Annabelle Devereaux Hiley

Annabelle Devereaux Hiley, of Carrollton, TX, passed away October 10, 2019. Born in Carrollton, TX, June 22, 1931, Annabelle graduated in 1949 from Carrollton High School, where she participated in band as a drum major and was voted Most Photogenic. Annabelle married Colin E. Hiley, September 18, 1966 and over their 16 years together, had two sons. She is survived by sons Nigel (Samantha) Hiley, and Todd (Amy) Hiley, grandchildren, Jessica Hiley, Natasha (Kevin) Vallentiny, Kasandra Hiley, Kaedance Fuller, and Colten Hiley, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Devereaux, mother Della Patrick, step-fathers Lloyd Utley and Vernie Patrick, brothers Stanley Devereaux and Richard Devereaux. In her earlier days, Annabelle worked for Haggar Slacks, and later, retired from Spring Air Mattress in 1996 after 18 years.

A memorial will be held Saturday, October 19, 12:30pm in the Chapel at Good Samaritan Society Lake Forest Village, 3901 Montecito Drive, Denton, TX 76210, followed by a reception and fellowship.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.