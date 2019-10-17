|
|
Annabelle Devereaux Hiley
Annabelle Devereaux Hiley, of Carrollton, TX, passed away October 10, 2019. Born in Carrollton, TX, June 22, 1931, Annabelle graduated in 1949 from Carrollton High School, where she participated in band as a drum major and was voted Most Photogenic. Annabelle married Colin E. Hiley, September 18, 1966 and over their 16 years together, had two sons. She is survived by sons Nigel (Samantha) Hiley, and Todd (Amy) Hiley, grandchildren, Jessica Hiley, Natasha (Kevin) Vallentiny, Kasandra Hiley, Kaedance Fuller, and Colten Hiley, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Devereaux, mother Della Patrick, step-fathers Lloyd Utley and Vernie Patrick, brothers Stanley Devereaux and Richard Devereaux. In her earlier days, Annabelle worked for Haggar Slacks, and later, retired from Spring Air Mattress in 1996 after 18 years.
A memorial will be held Saturday, October 19, 12:30pm in the Chapel at Good Samaritan Society Lake Forest Village, 3901 Montecito Drive, Denton, TX 76210, followed by a reception and fellowship.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019