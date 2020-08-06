Annie Margaret Rodgers
Annie Margaret Rodgers, a longtime resident of Denton, awoke in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, August 3, 2020. Margaret was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She will be deeply missed.
Her service will be held Friday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery in Denton. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Bolivar Cemetery.
Margaret was born on October 10, 1931 in Sanger, Texas to William Elmer and Annie Jewel Rodgers. The family moved to Denton a few years later, where Margaret resided until her passing. She graduated from Denton High School and was a career waitress at various restaurants in Denton. She was a longtime waitress at Rubys on the Square in Denton, retiring after the restaurant closed in 2010. After her retirement, she remained active in her church and community.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother Leeroy Rodgers, and sister-in-law Dale Rodgers. She is survived by her nephews, Bret Rodgers and his wife Virginia of Whitesboro, TX and Randal Rodgers and his wife Denise of Grapevine, TX. She is also survived by her great nephews William Rodgers and his wife Rebecca of Huntsville, AL, and Zach Rodgers and his wife Mica of Keller, TX.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Vintage and at Ardent Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Margaret.
