DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Justin Cemetery
Justin, TX
Annie Marie Henderson Tripp


1978 - 2019
Annie Marie Henderson Tripp Obituary
Annie Marie Henderson

Tripp

Annie Marie Henderson Tripp passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4th in Denton, TX following a long battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Annie was loved by many friends and family.

She leaves behind her husband Chris, daughters Lauren and Riley, and loving mother-in-law Emily all of Krum, her parents Phillip and Barbara Henderson, sister Kristy Langford and husband Horace and sister Wendy Henderson, nephew Trey Johnson and nieces Jocelyn Arispe and Jacey Langford all of Ponder.

Graveside services will be held at Justin Cemetery in Justin, TX on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kim Bradstreet officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019
