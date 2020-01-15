|
|
Annie Patton
Annie Patton (94) of Denton, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020.
She was born on May 15, 1925 in Vernon, Texas to her parents Herman and Edna (Forrester) Schoppa.
Annie's faith in God was demonstrated in her everyday life. She was a long-standing member of the First Baptist Church of Denton and enjoyed many activities with the Singles' group, traveling, and visiting the elderly members. After retiring from Victor Equipment Company, she became interested in oil painting with fellow members and excelled in her new hobby.
Throughout her life she was an avid reader and passed this love of reading to all of her children. Annie loved gardening, especially tending her roses. She especially loved spending time with her family and going to annual reunions.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16 at 1:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm at DeBerry Funeral Home (2025 West University in Denton, Texas). Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Annie is preceded in death by her parents, her son Robert Patton, Jr., brother Melvin Schoppa, and sisters Leona Morris, Anita Gillespie, and Lorine Glover. She is survived by her children Danny Patton (Sheri), Kathy Patton Plager (Bob), and Lendal Patton (Lisa), 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two sisters Edna Gillespie and Vera Isham in addition to many other extended family members and friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020