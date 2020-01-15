Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Patton


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Patton Obituary
Annie Patton

Annie Patton (94) of Denton, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020.

She was born on May 15, 1925 in Vernon, Texas to her parents Herman and Edna (Forrester) Schoppa.

Annie's faith in God was demonstrated in her everyday life. She was a long-standing member of the First Baptist Church of Denton and enjoyed many activities with the Singles' group, traveling, and visiting the elderly members. After retiring from Victor Equipment Company, she became interested in oil painting with fellow members and excelled in her new hobby.

Throughout her life she was an avid reader and passed this love of reading to all of her children. Annie loved gardening, especially tending her roses. She especially loved spending time with her family and going to annual reunions.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 16 at 1:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm at DeBerry Funeral Home (2025 West University in Denton, Texas). Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents, her son Robert Patton, Jr., brother Melvin Schoppa, and sisters Leona Morris, Anita Gillespie, and Lorine Glover. She is survived by her children Danny Patton (Sheri), Kathy Patton Plager (Bob), and Lendal Patton (Lisa), 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two sisters Edna Gillespie and Vera Isham in addition to many other extended family members and friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -