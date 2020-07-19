Ansel Jarratt Major



Ansel Jarratt Major, 87, of Tyler died July 15, 2020 in Tyler. He was born Nov. 8, 1932 in Port Arthur, the son of the late Grace Jarratt Major and Ansel Millard Major and was also preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Jones.



He graduated from Lee High School in Baytown and Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, where he met Sylvia Bigby of Marshall. They wed in 1953.



He received bachelors degrees from Centenary College in Shreveport and the Perkins School of Theology at SMU in Dallas.



He became a Methodist preacher and was assigned to circuits at Rusk, Hooks and Hughes Springs and then the church at Big Sandy. He became a campus minister at the former East Texas State in Commerce and then the University of North Texas in Denton. He spearheaded building a new student center.



He took a two-year sabbatical in 1970 and bought a Gulf service station. He returned to campus ministry at Texas Woman's University. He and Sylvia divorced in 1978.



He returned to church ministry in the Dallas area, and in 1983 married Linda Baird, formerly of Henderson.



He trained at the Pastoral Counseling Center in Dallas and joined the staff.



In 1992 he and Linda purchased property south of Jamestown to begin a ministry at Wildwood Sanctuary. He continued as a counselor in the area, with offices in Tyler and Mineola.



He was involved in the Walk to Emmaus in East Texas and taught the course of study for Methodist pastors in Jacksonville.



He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Carroll; son, Phillip and his wife Lesa of Mineola; daughters, Cindy Major of Tyler and Laura Triggs and husband Casey of Arlington, Va.; step-daughter Rhonda Baird of Dallas; step-son Jason Baird of Allen; grandsons, Sam Major of Mineola, Taylor Triggs of Arlington, Va. and Travis Triggs of Arlington, Va..; and step-grandson Preston Baird of Allen.



Donations are requested for the Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas or the Alzheimer's Alliance of East Texas.



A memorial service will be planned later. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty of Lindale.





