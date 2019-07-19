Wayne Fontenot



Anthony Wayne Fontenot, 44, went to meet his Lord and Savior surrounded by family and friends in Kruegerville, TX on Thursday, July 11, 2019 after a 6-year battle with cancer.



He was born on February 20, 1975, in Baytown, TX, to Lynn and Juanita Fontenot. He attended Barbers Hill High School as well as Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA on a track scholarship, and lived in both Louisiana and Texas throughout his life. He met his love Michelle in Houma, LA, and they married in 1996. They completed their family when their daughter Madison was born in 1999. Wayne served as a police officer in both Marshall, TX and Kemah, TX. He loved fast cars, duck hunts, old watches, hard work, and a good baseball game.



He is survived by his wife Michelle Fontenot, daughter Madison Fontenot, brother Daniel Fontenot, father Lynn Fontenot, mother Juanita Schubiger and step father James Schubiger, sister in law Kayla Fontenot, nephews Ian and Christian Fontenot, along with an extensive list of aunts, uncles and cousins.



A gathering to celebrate Wayne's life will be at 10:00am on Monday, July 22 in Denton, TX in the Little Chapel-in-the-Woods on the campus of Texas Woman's University.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 19, 2019