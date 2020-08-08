Archibald PeersArchie Peers was born in Rush City, MN on April 20, 1922 to Paul Knowles and Maile Johnson Peers. He spent his early years in Rush City and Harris, MN and graduated from North Branch High School in 1941. He served with the 31st infantry Division in the Southwest Pacific in World War II. Following the war, he lived in the Anchorage, AK area for six years and was employed by the Army as a civilian worker at Elmendorf Air Force Base. He came to Texas in 1956 and shortly thereafter, joined the postal service in the Denton office. He retired as the Alvord, TX postmaster in 1983 and moved to Krum. He was a charter member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Denton Elks Lodge and a charter member of the V.F.W Post in Rush City.He was married to Maxine Harry Gibson in 1967 and were married for 50 years until her death in 2017. He enjoyed golfing at the T.W.U golf course in his retirement years and looked forward to winter trips to the slopes of Colorado and New Mexico.He is preceded in death by his loving wife Maxine, his sons Michael Jay Peers and Bob Gibson and his daughter in law Barbara Gibson. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Gibson and sons Paul K. Peers and Jerry Gibson and daughter in law Jamie Peers. Grandchildren, Sarah and David York, Matthew and Penny Peers, Cole and Christy Peers, and Jake Peers. Great grandchildren, Cruz York, Jacelyn Peers, Dax York, Max Peers, Heather York, Ashley York, Ashley Mayeux, and Caleb Mayeux. Niece Kathy Fahrion of Minnesota. Also, many other close friends and relatives.A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the DeBerry Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roston Cemetery.