1/1
Archibald Peers
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archibald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archibald Peers

Archie Peers was born in Rush City, MN on April 20, 1922 to Paul Knowles and Maile Johnson Peers. He spent his early years in Rush City and Harris, MN and graduated from North Branch High School in 1941. He served with the 31st infantry Division in the Southwest Pacific in World War II. Following the war, he lived in the Anchorage, AK area for six years and was employed by the Army as a civilian worker at Elmendorf Air Force Base. He came to Texas in 1956 and shortly thereafter, joined the postal service in the Denton office. He retired as the Alvord, TX postmaster in 1983 and moved to Krum. He was a charter member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Denton Elks Lodge and a charter member of the V.F.W Post in Rush City.

He was married to Maxine Harry Gibson in 1967 and were married for 50 years until her death in 2017. He enjoyed golfing at the T.W.U golf course in his retirement years and looked forward to winter trips to the slopes of Colorado and New Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Maxine, his sons Michael Jay Peers and Bob Gibson and his daughter in law Barbara Gibson. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Gibson and sons Paul K. Peers and Jerry Gibson and daughter in law Jamie Peers. Grandchildren, Sarah and David York, Matthew and Penny Peers, Cole and Christy Peers, and Jake Peers. Great grandchildren, Cruz York, Jacelyn Peers, Dax York, Max Peers, Heather York, Ashley York, Ashley Mayeux, and Caleb Mayeux. Niece Kathy Fahrion of Minnesota. Also, many other close friends and relatives.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the DeBerry Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roston Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roston Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved