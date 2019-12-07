|
Arlene Kerr
Arlene Kerr, age 90, passed away Dec. 5, 2019 at her home at Heartis Eagle Mountain in Fort Worth, Tx. The daughter of Leroy Munger and Ruth Gorrell Munger, she grew up in a large loving extended family.
Arlene had a beautiful voice that helped the Sweet Adelines group, the Rich-Tones win many competitions. Her beautiful voice caught the attention of Richard Kerr, whom she married New Years Day 1949.
She was a long time of resident of Argyle, Tx. She retired from Texas Woman's University, where she was the bookstore manager at the TWU campus in Dallas, Tx. After retiring, she travelled around the country and continued singing with her beloved Rich Tones. She loved
to spend time with large extended family, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In later years, she loved sitting on her front porch in Argyle, watching the town grow. Arlene had a strong faith in God. Her faith and inner strength got her through several health challenges, but a series of strokes at the age of 90 proved too much for this strong determined woman. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Stan and Zacqueline, Austin, Tx, Dinah and
Mike Clay, Plano, Tx, Jeannie and Jerry Gregory, Denison, Tx and Julie Pockrus, Fort Worth, eleven grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:30 pm Sunday, Dec 8 at North Texas Church of Christ in Northlake, TX. Funeral service will follow at 2pm at the church. Interment will be at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle, TX. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019