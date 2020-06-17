Armand LeRoy (Arm) Coulson
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armand (Arm) LeRoy Coulson

A member of the Greatest Generation, the family patriarch, and wonderful human being, Armand LeRoy Coulson, passed away at age 99 on May 28, 2020 in Denton, Texas. A World War II Navy Veteran, who served his country in more ways than most would know, Arm or "Al" as some would call him, continued to protect our nation as a civilian involved in military affairs throughout his career.

The son of a World War I Veteran, Thomas Blades Coulson, and his resourceful wife, Mertie Mae Barrickman Coulson, Arm was born on November 10, 1920 in Morgantown, West Virginia. The first in his family to attend college, he graduated in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University. Throughout his engineering career, he also studied at the University of Maryland, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and Cornell University.

Arm was commissioned into the United States Navy as an Ensign in 1944 and held the rank of Lieutenant when he was honorably released from active duty in 1946 to join the United States Naval Reserve, where he served until 1957. He was a military expert specialized in navigation equipment, airborne and shipborne technical activities, fire control systems, guided missiles, and navigation gyroscopes.

During WWII, he worked on and trained others to operate the analog fire control computers for the 16-inch costal defense guns on the U.S. East and West Coasts, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal. Arm was briefly deployed to Kaneohe Naval Air Station in Hawaii to assist in the operation and maintenance of weapons control systems (Norden bombsight) for B-17 bombers. After the war, Arm joined several federal government contractors assisting in the post war efforts during the Cold War until his retirement in 1994.

"Saint Armand" as he was affectionately called by his wife of 71 years, Jaya Edith Storhaug Coulson (deceased August 2017), was a self-made man. He has left a legacy of integrity and honor with a deep dedication to family, friends, and country. Loved by all who knew him, he was generous and always willing to help. A brilliant mind.

Arm is survived by his daughter Carin Elaine Coulson Horn and her husband Robert, grandson Pete Horn and his wife Karla Rodriquez, granddaughter Christine Gee and her husband Duane Gee, and great grandchildren Chloe Jane Horn, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gee, and Coleson Ryder Gee. He also leaves behind a family of Arm and Jaya's heart, Alan and Elizabeth Stewart and their daughters, Theresa and Bridget. Arm's other daughter, Diane Lee Coulson is deceased.

The family will honor Armand and Jaya Coulson during a commitment service at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on a future date. Their cremains will be buried together. Always....



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved