Audrey Manasco Westbrook, 91, of Denton, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.



Mrs. Westbrook was born on May 3, 1928 in Peason, LA to Charles Elbert and Ruby (Bickham) Manasco. She married Dr. Douglas Calvin Westbrook on June 4, 1950 in Longville, LA; he died on February 21, 2011. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Denton. She retired as teacher after working for Northwest and Argyle ISD and also in Gonzales and Vivian, LA. She was known as "Mama Too" by her grandchildren. Audrey was born with a keen mind, a wicked sense of humor and great beauty. Besides her family, she loved the LSU Tigers and the Dallas Cowboys.



She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Dooley of Denton, Melodye Martin (Randy) of Lake Dallas; son, Douglas Lane Westbrook (Kimberly) of Lindale; sister, Dorothy Mae Allen of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Bryan Curtis, Lindsey Courtright, C. Lane Westbrook, Daniel Westbrook, Hayley Westbrook, Bryn Neely, Jennifer Dooley, Jerri Lanning-Dooley; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Dooley Bentlage.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust, Denton.