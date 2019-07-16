Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Westbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Manasco Westbrook


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Manasco Westbrook Obituary
Audrey Manasco Westbrook

Audrey Manasco Westbrook, 91, of Denton, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Westbrook was born on May 3, 1928 in Peason, LA to Charles Elbert and Ruby (Bickham) Manasco. She married Dr. Douglas Calvin Westbrook on June 4, 1950 in Longville, LA; he died on February 21, 2011. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Denton. She retired as teacher after working for Northwest and Argyle ISD and also in Gonzales and Vivian, LA. She was known as "Mama Too" by her grandchildren. Audrey was born with a keen mind, a wicked sense of humor and great beauty. Besides her family, she loved the LSU Tigers and the Dallas Cowboys.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Dooley of Denton, Melodye Martin (Randy) of Lake Dallas; son, Douglas Lane Westbrook (Kimberly) of Lindale; sister, Dorothy Mae Allen of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Bryan Curtis, Lindsey Courtright, C. Lane Westbrook, Daniel Westbrook, Hayley Westbrook, Bryn Neely, Jennifer Dooley, Jerri Lanning-Dooley; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Dooley Bentlage.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust, Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now