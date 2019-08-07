|
|
Bac Thi Eaton
Bac Thi Eaton, 66, of Denton, Texas, died on July 21, 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Bac was born June 18, 1953 in Bai Cham, An Long Village in Kien Phoung Province (now Dong Th p), Viet Nam. Bac met her beloved husband of 48 years, Samuel Henry Eaton, Jr., during the Vietnam War. Bac was working in a sick bay for the US Navy aboard the YRBM-21 repair barge. In 1975, Bac and Sam, along with their two small children, moved to Los Angeles, CA. Bac became a U.S. citizen in 1980. In 1981 the Eatons moved their growing family to Krum, Texas where they raised their six daughters. Bac was a woman of tireless work ethic and entrepreneurial talent. She was well known as, "The Plum Lady" as she ran her produce stand. For her second business, Bac earned a Diamond Grading Certification from the Gemological Institute of America. Bac was especially proud of this accomplishment, as in Vietnam she only attended formal education through the equivalent of the third grade. Bac and Sam eventually returned to Vietnam and spent many happy years in Lien Houng, raising fish and fruit trees. It was there that she was reunited with family members with whom she had been separated from for nearly twenty years. Growing up in Vietnam during the War, Bac endured many hardships. However, she was never a victim. Bac was a survivor-- a soldier. The Viet Nam War Veterans Associations, in affiliation with the Mekong Delta/Cambodian Border AO, enlisted Bac as their first female full member of both the Gamewardens and Mobile Riverine Force Associations. Bac authored an amazing autobiography, For Two Cows I Ain't Half Bad detailing her life during the Vietnam war. Her memoir was a legacy of her triumphant spirit, which she left to her six daughters and six grand children.
Bac is preceded in death by her mother Tien thi Pham; father Quam van Nguyen; grandmother Qua and daughter Jolene Daugherty Eaton. She leaves behind her husband Samuel Henry Eaton Jr.; younger sister Beo thi Pham; brother Lon van Pham; her six daughters Maria Burnett and husband Jeff; Lisa Eaton; Neitha Parkey and husband Eric; Pamela Schonbeck; Sammi Rutschman and husband William; Loretta Powers and husband Tim; and six grandchildren: Samuel, Alex, Vincent, Juan, Franklin, and Marilyn. She leaves behind a legacy of love and strength. She will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life held in her honor on Sunday August 18 at 2:00 pm. The Chapel at Old Alton (Hickory Creek Baptist Church).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019