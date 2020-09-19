Baity BartelJune 29, 1924 - September 16, 2020Baity Bartel, born June 29, 1924 in Dallas, TX, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at age 96 in Denton, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Martha Bartel.Baity graduated from Dallas Technical High School, attended Texas Tech for two years and earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. Years later he did some graduate work toward an MBA at St. Louis University.After graduation, Baity entered the Navy and attended Midshipman's school in NY City on the Hudson on the Prairie State, a converted WW1 cruiser. He was commissioned as an Ensign on March 8, 1944 at St. John the Divine Cathedral in New York City. He then did general ordinance training in Washington, D.C. for about two months before being assigned to Solomons, MD where he served on a torpedo testing barge until the war ended. He was de-commissioned there on July 1, 1946.On December 20, 1946 he married Martha Gene Glasgow.Baity taught classes at the Dallas Aviation School for about a year. His career in the telephone industry led him to work as a communication transmission engineer for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Dallas, TX (starting October 13, 1947) and then St. Louis, MO. Later he worked for Bell Laboratories in New Providence and Holmdel, NJ. For three years he worked for American Bell International in Iran and eventually retired from AT&T in 1987.Baity was an avid amateur radio operator. At age 13 he assembled his first crystal radio. He achieved the Amateur Extra classification and actively maintained it for over 50 years. Among his other hobbies, he enjoyed US and international travel, singing in the church choir, camping, and playing 42 (dominoes) with friends and family.Over the years, Baity served as a deacon in his local church. After 50 years of service he was awarded an Emeritus status. He regularly taught adult Sunday School and for a number of years taught English as a second language through his church. For the last 23 years he was an active member of First Baptist Church Denton.Baity was a loving father to five children, Sheila, Don, Mark, Betsy, and Doug (deceased). He is survived by 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his deep faith in God and his gentle, but strong spirit. He will be missed by his family and many friends.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Williams officiating. Baity will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas at 1:00, the same day.