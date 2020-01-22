|
Barbara Burgin
Barbara passed away January 4 in Denton. She was born in Dinuba, California in April, 1952, earned an AA-RN degree from Ohlone College in Fremont, Ca in 1976, and then worked in health & elder care in California and Texas until retiring in 2005. After she retired, Barbara became a Master Gardener starting and initially leading projects at Fair Haven and Fair Oaks in Denton. She also became an avid quilter becoming an active member of the Denton Quilt Guild and two guilds in Central California.
Barbara's sweet and caring nature was reflected in everything she did including taking care of her family, her work in health and senior care, her relationships with the residents of Fair Haven, Fair Oaks and fellow Master Gardeners, and the creation of many quilts for friends.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years Cal, daughter Laura both of Denton and sisters Betsy Watts and Margaret Ann Bretz both of Cayucos, Ca. She was predeceased by parents Floyd and Maxine Miller, and sister Janet.
Barbara's celebration of life service will be Friday February 7 beginning at 10:00 AM with a Christian service in the Cole Chapel of the First United Methodist Church (201 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201) where Barbara was a member followed at 10:45 AM by an informal come and go (as attendees wish) reception directly across the hall from the Cole Chapel.
In lieu of flowers a memorial to the Denton Animal Support Foundation (DASF) is requested.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020