1/1
Barbara Jean Campbell Pole
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Campbell Pole

Barbara Jean Campbell Pole, of Denton, Texas, passed away on September 24, 2020 after a decade-long diagnosis of Alzheimer's and recent complications from lingering effects of COVID-19. She was born to Mable Hawthorne and John Campbell in January 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas, and was raised by her mother and stepfather, Sam Shelton, in Lake Worth.

As a junior at Lake Worth High School, she recorded in her journal that she had her eye on a "cute new boy" in her class. In February 1951, she married that young man, Fred Pole. Together, they moved about the United States and world with the U.S. Army, where for 27 years Barbara enjoyed the roles and responsibilities of being an officer's wife. She raised three children while maintaining an active schedule as a volunteer wherever she lived. She was a faithful member of Southmont Baptist Church in Denton.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Fred, of Denton, her son James Pole (wife Kathryn) of Denton, her daughter Deborah Griffith (husband Jerry) of Houston, grandson Matt Pole of Denton, granddaughters Sarah Shepherd (Daniel) of Fort Worth, Rebecca Griffith of Houston, Kathryn Sayles (Cody) of Hickory Creek, and Jennifer Stark (Amy) of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by four beloved great-grandchildren, Joseph Seidl, Haley Sayles, Darah Shepherd, and Dylan Shepherd, along with nieces, nephews, dear family members and treasured friends. She was pre-deceased by her son David.

She was most recently a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center. The family wants to thank the Eagle Ridge staff and the caregivers from Aspen Hospice for their compassionate care.

Due to concerns regarding large gatherings, a celebration of Barbara's life and committal of her remains will be scheduled at a later time when it is safe to be together again.

Barbara was an avid life-long reader; her family has asked for memorial donations to be sent to the Emily Fowler Foundation Fund https://www.dentonpl.com/public/catalog/donation_monetary_form.pdf

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved