Barbara Jean Campbell Pole
Barbara Jean Campbell Pole, of Denton, Texas, passed away on September 24, 2020 after a decade-long diagnosis of Alzheimer's and recent complications from lingering effects of COVID-19. She was born to Mable Hawthorne and John Campbell in January 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas, and was raised by her mother and stepfather, Sam Shelton, in Lake Worth.
As a junior at Lake Worth High School, she recorded in her journal that she had her eye on a "cute new boy" in her class. In February 1951, she married that young man, Fred Pole. Together, they moved about the United States and world with the U.S. Army, where for 27 years Barbara enjoyed the roles and responsibilities of being an officer's wife. She raised three children while maintaining an active schedule as a volunteer wherever she lived. She was a faithful member of Southmont Baptist Church in Denton.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Fred, of Denton, her son James Pole (wife Kathryn) of Denton, her daughter Deborah Griffith (husband Jerry) of Houston, grandson Matt Pole of Denton, granddaughters Sarah Shepherd (Daniel) of Fort Worth, Rebecca Griffith of Houston, Kathryn Sayles (Cody) of Hickory Creek, and Jennifer Stark (Amy) of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by four beloved great-grandchildren, Joseph Seidl, Haley Sayles, Darah Shepherd, and Dylan Shepherd, along with nieces, nephews, dear family members and treasured friends. She was pre-deceased by her son David.
She was most recently a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center. The family wants to thank the Eagle Ridge staff and the caregivers from Aspen Hospice for their compassionate care.
Due to concerns regarding large gatherings, a celebration of Barbara's life and committal of her remains will be scheduled at a later time when it is safe to be together again.
Barbara was an avid life-long reader; her family has asked for memorial donations to be sent to the Emily Fowler Foundation Fund https://www.dentonpl.com/public/catalog/donation_monetary_form.pdf
