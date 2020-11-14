Barry Ralph Walters



Former Denton resident, Barry Ralph Walters, with his family at his side, passed with peace into God's loving arms on November 4, 2020.



Barry's love for music was evident at an early age, displaying a mastery for the saxophone and clarinet. During his high school years at Kimball High School, Dallas, Texas, in addition to being a member of the marching band and drum major, he was also in the school jazz band and a member of the Velvet Tones, a popular dance band. Barry was also the recipient of a music scholarship with honorable mention to the prestigious Interlochen Summer Arts Camp where he performed with young musicians from all over the world. Following his graduation from North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas) with a Bachelor of Music degree, Barry continued his musical career in the Frisco (Band Director), Galveston (Assistant Band Director/District Program Leader for the Fine Arts Program), New Caney (Band Director) and Ponder (Band Director) Independent School Districts. He was instrumental in developing Ponder's initial band program, an accomplishment he was especially proud of.



Barry is survived by his wife Jennifer; children Chris Walters (Hillary Sottek), Matthew Imrie (Ginnie) and Dr. Rebecca Poole (Matt); and grandchildren Carleigh Imrie, Connor Sottek and Natalie Sottek.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ponder Music Booster Club, c/o Sherry Roberts, 406 Madison Place, Ponder, Texas 76266 noting that the donation is for the BW Memorial.





