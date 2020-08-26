Barry Wayne Vermillion
Barry Wayne Vermillion died August 21, 2020. He was born March 12, 1950 in Dallas, Texas to Johnny and Barbara Vermillion and graduated from Walnut Springs High School in 1968. Barry served his country for twenty years in the U.S. Air Force and active duty Texas Army National Guard. He married Kathy Flynn October 17, 1992 in Denton, Texas. After retirement from the military, Barry enjoyed his love of art by opening Vermillion Gallery where he did custom framing and sold beautiful artwork created by local artists. Barry was also librarian and golf writer for the Denton Record Chronical for 9 years, travelling around Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma playing golf courses and writing reviews for the newspaper. He loved history and served on the Board of the Denton County Historical Commission. During that time he excavated and preserved what remained at the Wilson kiln site in Corinth. Barrys appreciation for nature and the outdoors was memorialized in his artwork, and he enjoyed spending time golfing, gardening, bird watching, fishing and hunting.
Barry is survived by his wife, Kathy, children Ginger Velazquez (Carlos), Audrey Lewis (Perry), Leslie Knight (John), Chad GoGan (Jenny), Jeff Flynn (Raminta) and Carrie Flynn (Amanda Teeter). He is also survived by his sister Trish Dagley (Robert), brother Robert Vermillion (John Quinn), 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Cleburne, Texas and a celebration of life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Daily Bread in Denton, Wounded Warrior Project
, or a charity of your choice
.