1/1
Barry Wayne Vermillion
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Wayne Vermillion

Barry Wayne Vermillion died August 21, 2020. He was born March 12, 1950 in Dallas, Texas to Johnny and Barbara Vermillion and graduated from Walnut Springs High School in 1968. Barry served his country for twenty years in the U.S. Air Force and active duty Texas Army National Guard. He married Kathy Flynn October 17, 1992 in Denton, Texas. After retirement from the military, Barry enjoyed his love of art by opening Vermillion Gallery where he did custom framing and sold beautiful artwork created by local artists. Barry was also librarian and golf writer for the Denton Record Chronical for 9 years, travelling around Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma playing golf courses and writing reviews for the newspaper. He loved history and served on the Board of the Denton County Historical Commission. During that time he excavated and preserved what remained at the Wilson kiln site in Corinth. Barrys appreciation for nature and the outdoors was memorialized in his artwork, and he enjoyed spending time golfing, gardening, bird watching, fishing and hunting.

Barry is survived by his wife, Kathy, children Ginger Velazquez (Carlos), Audrey Lewis (Perry), Leslie Knight (John), Chad GoGan (Jenny), Jeff Flynn (Raminta) and Carrie Flynn (Amanda Teeter). He is also survived by his sister Trish Dagley (Robert), brother Robert Vermillion (John Quinn), 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Cleburne, Texas and a celebration of life at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Daily Bread in Denton, Wounded Warrior Project, or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved