Baylor Graham Broadstreet
2020 - 2020
Baylor Graham Broadstreet

Baylor Graham Broadstreet, infant son of Micah and Mackenzie Broadstreet, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, in Plano. He was born, three months prematurely, on August 10 in Lewisville.

In addition to his parents, Baylor is survived by grandparents Jeff and Angela Chapman, and Kim and Melaynee Broadstreet, as well as uncles/aunts, Cameron and Leigh Ellen Chapman, and Kaleb and Taylor Broadstreet, and cousin Avery Broadstreet. He is survived also by his great-grandparents Greg Patterson and Gail Grace, Sherry Henderson, Sharon Chapman, and Ronnie and Jan Latham, as well as a number of other extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Ponder, with Micah Caswell, Jeff Chapman and Kim Broadstreet officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. and briefly following the service. A private burial service for family only at Eakins Cemetery in Ponder will precede the service at 4:00 p.m., with Micah Caswell officiating.

The family requests that all in attendance at the memorial service wear masks due to the difficulty of maintaining social distancing at all times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the building fund of Redeemer Church of Denton. You can donate online at redeemerdenton.com or by mailing a check to Redeemer Church, 5017 Teasley Ln., Suite 145 #22, Denton, Texas, 76210.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
November 3, 2020
Mackenzie & Micah, I am so sorry for your great loss! Precious Baylor will not be forgotten! May God keep you in His perfect peace!
Rachelle Crawford
Coworker
November 3, 2020
We are so very sad that we never got to meet baby Baylor, but we will look forward to the day that we are all reunited. Sending our prayers for peace and comfort that the world cannot fathom and that nothing can take away. We love you.
Debbie and David Barnes
Family
November 3, 2020
We are so very sorry and are sending up prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time. God bless you all.
Frank and Judy Grahams
November 3, 2020
Prayers for strength and peace during this difficult time. ❤❤❤
Danny and Lisa Riggs
