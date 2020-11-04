Baylor Graham Broadstreet
Baylor Graham Broadstreet, infant son of Micah and Mackenzie Broadstreet, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, in Plano. He was born, three months prematurely, on August 10 in Lewisville.
In addition to his parents, Baylor is survived by grandparents Jeff and Angela Chapman, and Kim and Melaynee Broadstreet, as well as uncles/aunts, Cameron and Leigh Ellen Chapman, and Kaleb and Taylor Broadstreet, and cousin Avery Broadstreet. He is survived also by his great-grandparents Greg Patterson and Gail Grace, Sherry Henderson, Sharon Chapman, and Ronnie and Jan Latham, as well as a number of other extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Ponder, with Micah Caswell, Jeff Chapman and Kim Broadstreet officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. and briefly following the service. A private burial service for family only at Eakins Cemetery in Ponder will precede the service at 4:00 p.m., with Micah Caswell officiating.
The family requests that all in attendance at the memorial service wear masks due to the difficulty of maintaining social distancing at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the building fund of Redeemer Church of Denton. You can donate online at redeemerdenton.com
or by mailing a check to Redeemer Church, 5017 Teasley Ln., Suite 145 #22, Denton, Texas, 76210.