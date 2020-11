Beatriz Martinez MaGeeBeatriz Martinez MaGee, 49 of Dish, Texas passed away on November 13, 2020 in Denton. She was born on August 23, 1971 in Matamoros Tamaulipas, Mexico to Rafael Martínez Cerda and Engracia Lopez.She was a very loving person that loved and cared for her husband and family. She loved her nephews and nieces like they were her own children.She is survived by her husband, Patrick MaGee, her parents, Rafael Martínez Cerda and Engracia Lopez, her sisters, Norma Lopez and Sandra Villasana, and her brothers, Juan Martínez and Raul Martínez.