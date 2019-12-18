|
Bee Collins
Bee Collins, 84, of Hickory Creek passed away at her home on December 16, 2019. She was born in Dallas, Texas to Ernest and Beulah (Crutcher) Fisher.
Bee Collins lived in Lake Dallas from 1943 until 2019 and graduated from Denton High School. She worked for Coca-Cola in Dallas and then in 1971, became the financial secretary at Lake Dallas High School. She retired in 2003 and then worked part-time at the high school until 2010 when the last of her three grandsons graduated. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and doing needle work. She was fun-loving and spontaneous. She was a charter member of Lake Shore Baptist Church, loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a devoted, daily Bible-reader.
She is survived by her son, Joe Cash Collins and his wife, Lezli of Hickory Creek, her brother Virgil Fisher and wife, Charlotte of Whitesboro, three grandchildren: Justin Collins and wife, Hannah, Drew Collins, Zane Collins, and two great-grandchildren: Canaan Collins and Irelyn Collins and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Ernest P. Fisher, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lake Shore Baptist Church in Lake Dallas, Texas. The family will receive friends at the church an hour before the funeral service. Interment will follow at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019