Bennie Gabe Snider
Bennie Gabe Snider, son, brother, husband, father, Pop and WWII Navy veteran, passed away on Thursday, May 7 having left his own words for the wonderful life he lived in the country that he loved.
I dropped anchor in McKinney, Texas on May 23, 1926 to T.G. Snider, Sr. and Lena Nelson Snider. My parents provided a Christian home filled with love, guidance, good food and clean clothes to me, my sister and two brothers.
It was anchors away early in life as my dad's employment took our family to Lovejoy, Clifton, Wolfe City and finally settling in Denton, TX. I have fond memories of my time in each location but I am thankful that God chose Denton for the majority of my earthly years. I always found that a walk around the Denton square could make you feel good for a week!
Upon graduation from Denton HS at age 17, I joined the US Navy to do my part for our country. After training, I was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Hancock where I served for two years. My shipmates and I received several medals for our service. I have always remembered my shipmates that lost their lives defending our freedom - not given the opportunity to return home and celebrate the victory as I was able to do.
After receiving an honorable discharge, the G.I. Bill of Rights afforded me the opportunity to enroll at North Texas State College (now UNT). While in college, I lived at home with my parents enjoying the time with them after two long years away.
1950 was a big year for me! I graduated from college and met Joyce Stiles - falling in love with this lovely Christian lady. We were married on October 20, 1950 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Pilot Point, TX. This was the beginning of 67 years of love and devotion to each other. We were blessed with three wonderful children and spent our lives enjoying the countless activities and events of their lives. Through our children, we have been fortunate to gain and unconditionally love 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Work ethic was instilled in me at a young age and served me well throughout my career. I worked for Lone Star Gas (2 years), Mobil Oil Company (13 years), TWU (2 years) and North Texas Savings and Loan Association (25 years) serving as President for 19 of the 25 years. I had great admiration for the employees, customers and stockholders of North Texas Savings. Joyce was a huge part of my career path and success.
In addition to work, Joyce and I were involved in numerous church, community, UNT and TWU activities. We were active members of First Methodist Church and the Bungalow Class. We completed the Stephen Ministry program and served in that capacity for several years helping those in need. We loved our travel experiences both in the US and abroad, including Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. sponsored by Denton HS Jr. ROTC. In addition to service and travel, we were honored with these two community awards during our lifetime: I received the Otis Fowler Award by the Denton Chamber of Commerce in 1995 and our family received the Great American Family Award in 1985 by the Family Services, Inc.
I was preceded in death by my wife, Joyce, my parents, sister (Frances), brother (Gerald) and numerous relatives and friends. I am survived by my children, Craig and Michelle Snider, Leia Snider Sidwa and Kim Snider West, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and brother, Paul Snider.
A family graveside service was on held due to Covid19. Honorary pallbearers are former employees, customers and stockholders of North Texas Savings, all veterans who have served our country and the Denton High Air Force Junior ROTC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Denton or Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2020